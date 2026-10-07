The General Staff confirmed the attack on the Russian Astrakhan gas processing plant

The Defense Forces attacked the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant and the Samara Oil Station in Russiaʼs Samara region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack on the Samara oil refinery damaged 11 oil storage tanks, three large tanks, a section of the pipeline, and an automatic loading station. The attack occurred on October 2.

Samara Oil Refinery is a production station and a large hub for receiving, storing, and blending oil. Oil is supplied here via main oil pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia.

After the October 4 strike on the gas processing plant in Astrakhan, two gas purification units — U-172 and U-272 — were damaged, as well as the secondary distillation unit U-1731.

The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Russia is controlled by energy giant Gazprom. The plant is located near the Caspian Sea, about 1 675 km from the Ukrainian border. The plant is one of the world’s largest producers of gaseous sulfur, which is used in the manufacture of explosives and gunpowder. It produces up to 3.5 million tons of technical sulfur each year — almost 50% of all Russian production.

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