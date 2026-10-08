The entire bail was paid for former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra

The entire bail for former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Iryna Mudra was paid — UAH 20 million.
This was confirmed to Babel by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).
Mudra has been in custody since late August. The prosecutor requested bail of 150 million hryvnias for her, but the court set only UAH 20 million.
Mudra appears in the “Forrest Gump” investigation into the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for a person involved in the “Midas” case, former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money.
Among the other suspects:
- the former MP Maksym Mykytas;
- the current MP Vadym Stolar;
- the deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;
- the Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;
- the businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion;
- the former chairmen of the supervisory board and management board of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleksiy Stupak;
- the head of the department of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Lyudmila Snihur;
- people associated with Mykytas are Valentyn Elizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko, and Mykyta Tarkovsky.
In addition, on August 20, NABU and SAPO presented a continuation of this case — Operation “Femida" with the same defendants.
As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked into state registers, forged documents, and used their people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.
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