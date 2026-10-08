The entire bail was paid for former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra

The entire bail for former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Iryna Mudra was paid — UAH 20 million.

This was confirmed to Babel by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Mudra has been in custody since late August. The prosecutor requested bail of 150 million hryvnias for her, but the court set only UAH 20 million.

Mudra appears in the “Forrest Gump” investigation into the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for a person involved in the “Midas” case, former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.