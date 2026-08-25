Former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra was sent to custody with bail of UAH 20 million

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Iryna Mudra was sent to custody on bail of UAH 20 million. The prosecutor requested bail of UAH 150 million.

This became known from a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

If Mudra is bailed, she will be subject to the following obligations:

to respond to every request from NABU detectives or SAPO prosecutor;

detectives or prosecutor; not to leave Kyiv and the region without the permission of a detective or prosecutor;

notify the NABU detective, the SAPO prosecutor or court about the change of residence;

refrain from communicating with witnesses, victims, and other suspects in the case;

to deposit their passports for travel abroad;

wear an electronic bracelet.

Operation “Forrest Gump”

On August 19, NABU and SAPO reported that they had uncovered a criminal scheme that organized the legalization of UAH 150 million to pay bail for one of the defendants in the “Midas” case, former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money. They were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — legalization of money obtained by criminal means.

On the first day of the court session, the SAPO prosecutor named all the defendants in this case, including:

former Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra;

former MP Maksym Mykytas;

current MP Vadym Stolar;

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Ferens;

Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Viktor Dubovyk;

businessman and former deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Vasyl Astion;

former chairmen of the supervisory board and management board of the state-owned Sense Bank Mykola Hladyshenko and Oleh Stupak;

Head of the department of the state-owned “Sense Bank” Lyudmila Snihur;

According to the prosecutor, the people connected with Mykytas are Valentyn Yelizarov, Yehor Merkulov, Oleksandr Ostapenko, and Mykyta Tarkovsky.

In addition, on August 20, NABU and SAPO presented a continuation of this case — Operation Themis with the same defendants. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked into state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.

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