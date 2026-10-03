“Flash”: Russian repeaters may be operating in Kyiv, helping “Shaheds” adjust their strikes

The Presidential Advisor on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov stated that Russian radio repeaters may be operating in Kyiv, providing “Shaheds” with a short-term communication channel for adjusting strikes.

He wrote about this on social media.

According to Beskrestnov, there may be from one to three such repeaters. They are difficult to detect, but "we must look for them", because as long as they are operating, Ukrainian electronic warfare means will not be able to effectively close the city.

Beskrestnov claims that the possibility of using repeaters is indicated, in particular, by the strikes on Kyiv. As evidence, he cited the strike on the SBU building on September 4, during which there were no other “Shahed” repeaters in the sky, as well as an analysis of the recent attacks on Kyiv bridges.

“Flash” notes that without stable online control of the drone immediately before impact, it is difficult to accurately hit, for example, a support or bridge cables.

He specifically drew attention to the photos of Ukrainian air defense systems (including “Hepards”) on Kyiv bridges, which are being actively discussed on Russian channels. According to “Flasch”, it is virtually impossible to hide their location from Russian intelligence, as tens of thousands of people pass over the bridges every day.

"As long as online control of the ʼShahedʼ exists, not only bridges but also air defense systems will be under attack," wrote “Flash”.

He also noted that experts are examining the wreckage of downed drones. According to him, during this analysis, no other "secret" means of communication, in particular LTE or “Rassvet”, were detected.