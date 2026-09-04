Russian drone hits SBU building in Kyiv, right into office of head of security service (UPD)

The Russians hit the SBU building in Kyiv with a drone — they aimed it straight at the office of the head of the security service.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President noted that all those affected will be provided with the necessary assistance. He did not specify how many people were affected.

Zelensky instructed the head of SBU Oleksandr Poklad to respond to this blow in a mirror-like manner to the Russians.

Before that, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivsky district as a result of a drone falling onto the roof of a non-residential building.

UPD (17:05): The fire has been extinguished, nine people have been injured in the drone attack in the area. Seven of the injured have been hospitalized. The ceilings and outer wall of SBU building have been destroyed, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

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