OSCE documented Russian crime in Oleshky at meeting. It calls for humanitarian corridor

At the request of Ukraine, the OSCE Permanent Council documented the crime of the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky at a meeting.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

During the meeting, Russia was called upon to ensure international community access to Oleshky and to guarantee that the population receives food, water, and medicine. It was also called upon to provide a humanitarian corridor.

During the speech, the Ukrainian delegation refuted Russian fakes about the situation in Oleshky (Kherson region).