OSCE documented Russian crime in Oleshky at meeting. It calls for humanitarian corridor

At the request of Ukraine, the OSCE Permanent Council documented the crime of the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky at a meeting.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.
During the meeting, Russia was called upon to ensure international community access to Oleshky and to guarantee that the population receives food, water, and medicine. It was also called upon to provide a humanitarian corridor.
During the speech, the Ukrainian delegation refuted Russian fakes about the situation in Oleshky (Kherson region).
- On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
- The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, approximately 24 000 people lived there, and now about 2000 remain, including 50 children.
- On September 27, the Ukrainian military delivered four tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky at 100 locations using drones.
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