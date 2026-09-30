Schemes: Halushchenkoʼs ex-wife and children rented an apartment in an elite area of Geneva for $9 000 per month

The ex-wife of the former Minister of Energy and a person involved in the NABU "Midas" investigation Herman Halushchenko lived with her children in an apartment in Geneva during 2025, the rent for which cost approximately $9 000 per month.

This is what the investigation of the Schemes project says.

The 220 m² apartment is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Île-Vive, on the shores of Lake Geneva. NAPC noted that Halushchenko did not declare the rental of this apartment in his declaration, which he submitted upon dismissal. He himself explained that he did not know about the rental.

NAPC clarified that the declaration of the former Minister of Energy for the period from the beginning of 2025 to November 19 does not include data on more than UAH 55.5 million. Halushchenkoʼs ex-wife Olha Bohdanova stated that she lived in a Geneva apartment with her children on the basis of a lease agreement, but she did not provide a copy of it.

Schemes found this house. It is included in the list of architectural heritage of Geneva. Bohdanova also left reviews on Google Maps near the house — she described her impressions after visiting an optical shop, a massage parlor, and a piercing parlor. The reviews are dated 2023 and 2024, which may indicate that the family could have lived there before. The journalists also found reviews for 2025.

As investigators found out, not far from the house where Halushchenkoʼs ex-wife rented an apartment, her architectural office “Bogdanova Architects” is located. The managers Bohdanova chose for her business often lead to offshore companies.

Herman Halushchenko is a figure in Operation “Midas”, a case of alleged corruption in the energy sector. He was detained in February while trying to leave Ukraine. The court has imposed a preventive measure on him with the possibility of posting a bail of UAH 150 million.

At the end of August, NABU and SAPO reported on a new operation involving the legalization of money deposited as bail for Halushchenko. Among the suspects are the former deputy head of the Office of the Prosecutor General Iryna Mudra and the former MP Maksym Mykytas.

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