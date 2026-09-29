Ukrainian Zhuravlyov, suspected of the “Nord Stream” blowing up, asks Croatia for political asylum

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravlyov, whom German investigators suspect of the “Nord Stream” pipeline blowing up, is asking Croatia for political asylum.

This was reported to Babel by his lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk.

A district court in Croatia had previously allowed Zhuravlyov to be extradited. His defense is appealing the decision.

"Extradition — despite all legislative norms — is a political decision of the country. When politicians do not influence the court, we believe them. But there is an extrajudicial procedure — political asylum, where the political authorities of Croatia can express their opinion on the situation of a citizen of Ukraine suspected of undermining the Nord Stream," said Katerynchuk.

The lawyer also told Babel that requesting asylum does not automatically stop the extradition process.