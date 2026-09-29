The Air Defense Forces neutralized all missiles launched by Russia and over 100 drones overnight. There are casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Odesa regions

On the night of September 29, Russian troops launched a “Zircon”/“Onyx” anti-ship missile, two “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 152 “Shahed” strike missiles, 82 of which were jet-powered, to strike Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces managed to neutralize all Russian missiles and another 106 UAVs. The remaining drones were hit in 24 places, and debris from downed targets fell in 16 locations.

In particular, in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, a UAV hit a six-story residential building in the morning, and one person was injured.

In the Solomyansky district, two private residential buildings were damaged. An administrative building and an educational institution were also on fire there.

In addition, during the night, while clearing the rubble of the building of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine, rescuers discovered a human body.

Thus, the number of deaths from the Russian strike on the NAS building has increased to two. At least six people were injured, among them former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Horbulin.

In the Kyiv region, in the Bucha area, a private house and the roof of a neighbouring house caught fire due to a drone strike this night. Two people were rescued from under the rubble of the house, and they were hospitalized.

In the Brovary area, two warehouses were damaged, in the Boryspil area, three private houses and cars, in the Fastiv area, a cafe, and in the Obukhiv area, the territory of an enterprise was damaged.

The Russian Federation also attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, injuring six people.

A civilian enterprise was destroyed, port facilities, a lyceum, an animal shelter, a private house, and transport were damaged.

In the Zhytomyr region, the Russian Federation carried out about 10 strikes on civilian infrastructure. Transport and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as civilian enterprises in Zhytomyr, Korosten, Zvyahel, and Ovruch were under attack. There were no casualties.

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