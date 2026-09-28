Russians attacked the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv. Academicians killed, some injured (UPD)

A Russian drone hit the building of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in Kyiv on the afternoon of September 28. Two people are known to have died and there are injuries.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

The published footage shows that a fire broke out in the building, and people were climbing out of the windows to escape it.

UPD at 15:55: The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language stated that two academicians were killed as a result of the Russian attack, and there is no contact with several others.

According to the State Emergency Service, seven more people were injured. Two floors of the NAS building were destroyed.

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