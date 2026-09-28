Former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured in the Russian attack on the Academy of Sciences building. His assistant died

One of the victims of the Russian drone strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS)of Ukraine on September 28 is former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Horbulin.

He said this in a comment to Suspilne.

Horbulin is now an academician and vice-president of NAS. He was at work at the time of the attack and suffered minor injuries. His assistant, who was near the building, was killed.

In total, one person was killed in the Russian strike on the Academy of Sciences building, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Six others were injured, including three children.

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Meanwhile, another drone hit a seven-story administrative building and damaged the “Dobrobut” hospital in central Kyiv. In total, 19 people were injured in todayʼs Russian attacks in the capital.

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