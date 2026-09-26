Trump did not allow CNN to fly with him on the presidential plane. Before that, journalists were given access to the White House

The White House has denied CNN reporters permission to fly on Air Force One, the presidential plane that was supposed to take Donald Trump to Tennessee for a college football game.

The Guardian writes about this.

The White House confirmed that CNN will not be on board — the channel was not included in the list of media representatives who received recommendations on Trumpʼs program.

CNN added that they were scheduled to fly in accordance with the regular media rotations in the pool. The television network pool includes NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News and CNN. The channelʼs journalists were scheduled to cover the match. However, no agency was named as a replacement for CNN, meaning that there will be no television coverage of his trip.

Trumpʼs conflict with the American media

On September 18, Donald Trump banned journalists from three major American media outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from working in the White House. He said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

In response, the media filed a lawsuit against Trump. And the four largest American television networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News), which, along with CNN, are part of the White House television pool, refused to cover events with the participation of the US president.

After that, the White House decided to launch Trump TV on its YouTube channel, a 24-hour broadcast featuring speeches by the US president, statements by his administration, and news from the White House.

On September 24, a federal court in Washington temporarily lifted the US presidentʼs ban and ordered CNN, MS NOW, and Politico reporters to return their passes.