After several days of boycott, American TV channels have started broadcasting Trump events again

The American television network has resumed coverage of events at the White House after a several-day hiatus due to the ban imposed by the US President Donald Trump.

CNN writes about this.

On Friday, September 25, television stations broadcast footage of Trump meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping outside the White House. They then showed their trip to the National Archives, where Trump spoke briefly with reporters and looked at the Declaration of Independence.

On Wednesday and Thursday, TV channels did not film Xi Jinpingʼs arrival and his first meeting with Trump.

"CNNʼs access to the White House has been restored and it appears the television pool is back to normal," CNN anchor Pamela Brown said on air.

The American Television Pool is a consortium of major US television networks that jointly and alternately cover official events involving the US President. The pool includes five television channels: ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NBC News.

Trumpʼs conflict with the American media

On September 18, Donald Trump banned journalists from three major American media outlets — CNN, MS NOW, and Politico — from working in the White House. He said he was tired of negative coverage of his administration and accused the media of intentionally writing negative and fake news.

In response, the media filed a lawsuit against Trump. And the four largest American television networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News), which, along with CNN, are part of the White House television pool, refused to cover events with the participation of the US president.

After that, the White House decided to launch a 24-hour broadcast on its YouTube channel, Trump TV, featuring speeches by the US president, statements by his administration, and news from the White House.

On September 24, a federal court in Washington temporarily lifted the US presidentʼs ban and ordered CNN, MS NOW, and Politico reporters to return their passes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.