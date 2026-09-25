Ukraine may move checkpoints to neighboring countries to avoid Russian strikes

The Deputy Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport Serhiy Derkach reported that Ukraine is working to move checkpoints to the territory of neighbouring countries.
Interfax-Ukraine writes about this.
They plan to create joint checkpoints. According to the Deputy Minister, this will help ensure the smooth operation of logistics and speed up the movement of goods due to faster border and customs control.
Currently, Ukraine is working on options for creating such points with all neighboring countries.
- On September 13, a Russian drone struck near the “Yagodyn” checkpoint. At the time of the attack, a train carrying high-ranking foreign officials was there, including European officials and former CIA head David Petraeus.
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