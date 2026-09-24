Tusk: Poland evacuated two checkpoints this morning due to strikes on Ukraine near the border

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that on the morning of September 24, the country evacuated people from two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine due to a Russian attack.

He said this at a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, RMF24 reports.

It is about the Zosyn and Dorohusk checkpoints. According to the publication, they were closed for half an hour due to the strike — from 12:00, traffic there has been operating normally.

Today, the Polish Government Security Center sent two notifications to residents of the Podkarpacie and Lublin regions regarding the danger of Russian drone attacks on western regions of Ukraine. Military aircraft were also deployed.

Tusk emphasized that the Russian attack occurred just as he was holding international negotiations in Warsaw.

"Itʼs not the first time that when I talk in Warsaw with our partners and talk about Russiaʼs aggressive actions and what a problem this is for Poland, at the same moment the Russians confirm it. Just as we were talking, Ukraine was attacked again near the Polish border," Tusk said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities did not report any damage to border infrastructure or attacks on checkpoints.

This is not the first time Russia has struck Ukraine near the border with Poland. In particular, on September 13, a Russian drone hit near the “Yagodyn” checkpoint. At the time of the attack, a train carrying foreign dignitaries was there, including European officials and former CIA head David Petraeus.

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