Sabotage suspected in Poland over fire at Starlink station providing communication with Ukraine

A fire broke out at a Starlink satellite ground station in Poland, which provides internet to the region, including Ukraine. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said it could have been sabotage.
Reuters writes about this.
According to Havkovsky, a fire engulfed the power plant and generator on the evening of September 23 at the station in Wola-Krobovska. As a result, the station temporarily stopped working, but it has since resumed operations.
Havkovskyi said the sabotage could have been aimed at disabling the station and disrupting internet access, particularly for the Ukrainian military. He stressed that there was currently no evidence of Russian involvement, although he said there were signs that might point to it.
Russian sabotage
Poland has stepped up measures against possible sabotage after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the Russian Federation continues to carry out such sabotage. In particular, it recruits Ukrainian refugees in Europe for this purpose. These are people with poor financial conditions who sometimes do not even realize that they are working for Moscow.
EU citizens also sometimes work for Russia. In May, officers from the Internal Security Agency (ABW) in Poland detained three Poles suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence services — they were collecting information about NATO troops and spreading Russian propaganda.
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