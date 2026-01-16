During the war against Ukraine, Russia recruits Ukrainian refugees with poor financial circumstances for sabotage in Europe, who sometimes do not even realize that they are working for Moscow.

This is stated in a report by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

According to analysts, recruitment is taking place through messengers and social networks. People are offered money for arson, attacks on civilian infrastructure, vandalism, and minor sabotage. The goal is to sow fear and chaos in Western countries and undermine support for Ukraine from partners.

RUSI notes that between 2023 and 2024, the number of sabotage incidents in Europe tripled. Such actions remain an important tool of Russiaʼs hybrid warfare. Recruiters pay only a few dollars for simple acts of vandalism, up to $10 000 for serious crimes such as murder.

The main payment is in cryptocurrency, but in some cases, saboteurs are also paid in cars or other material “bonuses”. At the same time, Ukrainians are often offered only about 10% of the amounts that “new recruits” receive in Western Europe. In some cases, the performers are not paid at all.

The report also warns that such operations could fuel anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Europe. They cite Poland as an example, a country where the attitude of part of society towards Ukraine has begun to change over time. In the period from 2023 to 2025, the largest number of people detained for sabotage in Poland will be Ukrainians, analysts say.

Separately, RUSI draws attention to the large-scale training of perpetrators within Russia itself. According to them, millions of young people are being trained in pro-Kremlin youth organizations, in particular the "Youth Army", where sabotage is seen as part of preparation for a potential conflict with NATO.

One expert estimated that, taking into account mass movements such as the Youth Army and more closed state structures, between 10% and 20% of young Russians may be involved in various forms of organized activity directly funded by the Russian Federation. Such a scale of mobilization, analysts say, creates the risk of much more motivated and less cautious saboteurs.

The New York Times, citing sources, wrote on January 14 that the Russians were preparing new sabotage against the United States — they planned to send explosives by plane that would cause fires as soon as they were unloaded. In response, the United States threatened Putin with responsibility for supporting terrorism.

