Three suspected of spying for Russia detained in Poland

In Poland, officers of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) have detained three Poles suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence services.

This was reported by the Minister-Coordinator of the Polish Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak.

According to him, the detainees are men aged 48 to 62. They are suspected of collecting information about the infrastructure and deployment of NATO troops on the territory of Poland, as well as of producing and distributing pro-Russian propaganda materials.

The prosecutorʼs office has filed charges under several articles, including providing information to Russian special services that could harm the security of Poland, preparing sabotage and sabotage, disinformation activities, and public approval of war.

According to the investigation, the suspects supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, participated in raising funds for the needs of the Russian military, and carried out tasks at the request of a Russian citizen associated with FSB.

Investigators also claim that members of the group underwent shooting and combat tactics training, which could have been preparation for sabotage actions.

After their arrest, the men pleaded not guilty. The district court in Białystok remanded all three in custody for three months. In general, in Poland, espionage against the state is punishable by eight years to life imprisonment.

On May 11, two men were detained in Sweden on suspicion of participating in a scheme to supply high-tech engineering equipment to the Russian Federation that could be used in the war against Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.