Two people suspected of supplying equipment to the Russian army have been detained in Sweden

Two men have been detained in Sweden on suspicion of participating in a scheme to supply high-tech engineering equipment to the Russian Federation, which could be used in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Swedish security service SAPO, Reuters reports.

According to law enforcement officials, the equipment could have been supplied to circumvent European Union sanctions. The Russian military industry is still dependent on foreign technology, in particular from Sweden.

The men were arrested after searches in Stockholm, as well as in the south and west of the country. The suspects were identified as Swedish and Turkish citizens.

One of them was sentenced to detention on May 8, the other is due to appear in court in Stockholm on May 11. The investigation is ongoing.

In 2024, it was revealed that more than 20 Finnish companies were supplying Russia with equipment and technologies used in the military-industrial complex. These companies were managed by people with ties to the Russian Federation.

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