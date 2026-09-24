“If Russia apologizes, we wonʼt make a big deal out of it”: Sikorsky reacted to the incident with the Russian helicopter in Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to the incident with a Russian helicopter in his country.

Sikorski stated this after speaking at the UN Security Council in New York, gazeta.pl reports.

"If the Russian side says, ʼSorry, the pilot made a mistake,ʼ then we wonʼt make a big deal out of it. But whoever is at fault must admit their mistake," Sikorsky said.

On the morning of September 23, a Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace for 42 seconds near Braniewo, near the border with the Kaliningrad region. It flew approximately 300 meters into Polish airspace and was observed by Polish military personnel.

Sikorski also said that the decision to shoot down Russian planes is made by the military. According to him, if the command determines that the violation was intentional and poses a threat to people or property, the Polish army will have to defend the country.

Russian aircraft have repeatedly flown into EU countries. In particular, on September 10, 2025, they flew into Poland — then for the first time Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

Russian drones have also flown into Romania and even crashed there. For example, in March 2025, the wreckage of a drone was found 500 meters from the border with Moldova.

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