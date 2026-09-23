Russian Mi-8 helicopter flies into Poland. Warsaw scrambled fighter jets in response

In the morning, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces flew into Polish airspace approximately 300 meters from the border.

This was reported by the Operational Command (OC) of the Polish Armed Forces.

The helicopter flew in from the Kaliningrad region and stayed in Polish airspace north of the city of Braniewo for about 42 seconds.

The Russian Mi-8 was detected by electronic warfare equipment, after which Poland scrambled fighter jets and brought ground forces and assets to readiness. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces claims that the nature of such actions indicates that the Russians are checking the readiness of Polandʼs air defense.

The Russian Federation also uses the airspace of other countries when launching drones. In particular, on September 10, 2025, they flew into Poland — then for the first time Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

Russian drones have also repeatedly flown into the territory of Romania and even crashed there. For example, in March 2025, the wreckage of a drone was found 500 meters from the border with Moldova.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.