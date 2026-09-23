Drone with explosives found near military airfield in Germany

Wreckage of a drone was found near the Wunstorf military airfield in Lower Saxony (Germany), and a few meters away, a suspicious substance that may be explosive. Forensic examination is ongoing.

This is reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The drone was accidentally found by a farmer about a week ago. It was lying in a hard-to-reach area about a kilometer from a military airfield. According to investigators, the drone could have been lying there for about two years.

German law enforcement is investigating whether this incident is linked to the attempted attack on Leipzig airport in early August. The drone found near Wunstorf has a similar design, and one of its parts was probably made on a 3D printer.

The investigation is being conducted by the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office. Wunstorf Airfield is an important military facility — it is home to A400M transport aircraft, which are used to transport troops and equipment.

At the same time, German law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed that the found drone was intended to attack the airfield or that it is connected to the incident in Leipzig.

What preceded

On August 5, a drone with explosives and a detonator was found near a Ukrainian plane at the airport in Leipzig, Germany. Police believe that the drone could have been shot down by a bus driver who was conducting a business tour of the airport. Another version is that the driver found the drone already on the ground and simply flipped it over.

Leipzig Airport is used for weapons cargo transportation. At the time, German police classified the incident as a state security offense. They do not rule out sabotage.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt commented on the incident and said that it was a “new level of danger”. According to him, this was a professional “hybrid attack scenario”.

Dobrindt emphasized that the people behind this had a high level of technical training and experience working with explosives, so this was definitely not an “amateur approach”.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that no one was injured in the incident, and the Antonov aircraft were not damaged.

On August 7, the German Interior Ministry denied that the Ukrainian plane had military ammunition. German media reported on the presence of weapons.

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