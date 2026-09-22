Ukraine received $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments

Ukraine received $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees from the Canadian government. The funds will go to pensions.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The funds were raised under Canadian guarantees as part of the PEACE in Ukraine initiative, which was created to support the state budget of Ukraine. The total volume of the project has already reached $54.3 billion. This is the largest investment project in the history of the World Bank.

Ukraine and Canada recently signed a declaration on a century-long partnership. At the same time, President Zelensky reported that the country would provide Ukraine with more than $430 million in credit guarantees for gas purchases, as well as new assistance to strengthen air defense.

On June 10, the Ukrainian state budget received €236 million under the World Bankʼs Peace in Ukraine project. The funds will be used for social spending and pensions.

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