Ukraine will receive $841 million from the World Bank. On what will these funds be directed

Ukraine will soon receive $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees from the Government of Canada.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

They are provided as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project. The funds will be used to reimburse the state budget for pension payments.

Ukraine and Canada recently signed a declaration on a century-long partnership. At the same time, President Zelensky reported that the country would provide Ukraine with more than $430 million in credit guarantees for gas purchases, as well as new assistance to strengthen air defense.

Another $250 million will be allocated to the purchase of critically important air interception equipment for Ukraine.