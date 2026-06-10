The State Budget of Ukraine received €236 million as part of a World Bank project. What will it be used for

The state budget of Ukraine has received €236 million under the World Bankʼs Peace in Ukraine project. The funds will be used for social spending and pensions.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“These funds were provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development under the guarantee of the government of the Kingdom of Sweden,” the prime minister wrote.

This project was launched four years ago to support Ukraineʼs budget during the war. In total, Ukraine received $53.5 billion under this project.