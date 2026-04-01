Ukraine received almost $1.3 billion from the Japanese government for social spending — pensions, assistance to the low-income, subsidies, etc.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Funds for social spending were provided as part of the World Bankʼs Peace in Ukraine project. It provides for financing social, humanitarian, and basic state spending in Ukraine during the war.

This is the second tranche from Japan, financed under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine mechanism of the G7 countries. Its total amount is $50 billion.

Since February 2022, budget support from Japan has exceeded $10.7 billion, of which over $2.7 billion came in the form of grants.

Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) is an initiative of the G7 countries, which is designed to provide Ukraine with financial assistance totaling up to $50 billion.

The mechanism involves using profits from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraineʼs budget, covering military, social, and humanitarian needs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.