“Nova Post” branches will not operate during the air raid alarm

Branches, terminals, depots and other logistics facilities of the “Nova Post” will not operate during either the yellow or red threat level.

This was reported by the press service of “Nova Post” to Interfax-Ukraine.

“Nova Post” will also implement its own system for monitoring potential threats. Even if there is no alarm, and the system shows a threat, the work of the postal facility will be suspended.

In late August, “Nova Post” decided to distribute parcels between branches instead of large warehouses following Russian strikes on sorting centers. “Nova Poshta” cargo and postal branches across Ukraine will now act as local warehouses.

Customer parcels will be distributed between different locations to reduce dependence on one large sorting center.

In September, Ukraine officially changed the air threat alert system. The yellow level reports the threat of drones, and the red level reports the threat of missiles, drones and missiles together, or a massive drone attack.

During the “yellow” level, state structures, local governments, and other important economic and social facilities operate. And businesses were allowed to choose independently whether to continue working.

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