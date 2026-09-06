Today, the air raid alarm system was officially changed in Kyiv

Today, September 6, Kyiv officially changed the air raid alarm system. It will now be divided into two levels.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

A yellow level will indicate a drone threat, while a red level will indicate a missile threat, a combination of drones and missiles, or a massive drone attack.

If the threat changes, the new message replaces the previous one. For example, after “Drone Threat,” “Missile Threat” is declared — this means that the missile threat is relevant. A separate “All-Clear” is not declared between them.

The new system has been implemented in all districts of Kyiv, except Pechersk. In Holosiivsky and Svyatoshynsky districts, the system is only partially operational.

Where it is technically impossible to separate signals by type of threat, the siren will sound as before — without specifying whether it is a missile or drone attack. There will also be no "All-Clear" signal there.

The idea to divide the air alert into two levels depending on the threats in Kyiv became known on September 2. Today, at six in the morning, this decision officially came into effect.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.