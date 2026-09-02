Kyiv to reduce curfew and introduce two levels of danger during attacks

Ukraine will introduce a yellow threat level for drone attacks and a red level for missile threats and massive attacks.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The alarm signal will change according to the level. During the yellow level, state structures, local governments, businesses, and other important economic and social facilities will operate.

The government will also consider the "geography of threats" so that the alarm is sounded only where there is a threat. Separately, Zelensky instructed the government to establish criteria that would allow businesses, state structures, and other bodies to operate during the yellow level of danger. The president also instructed to prepare additional measures that would allow businesses to install additional mobile shelters.

In Kyiv, the Syretsko-Pechersk metro line will be fully operational during the yellow level. The number of public transport will be increased, duplicating the metro route between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations.

In addition, Kyiv will reduce the curfew. Other cities will also be invited to review it. The government will consult with local authorities, the military, and businesses to review the rules for responding to air threats on a weekly basis.