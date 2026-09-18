NYT: Trump may offer Russia business deals before the war in Ukraine ends

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of concluding business deals with Russia even before the end of the war in Ukraine.
This is reported by The New York Times, citing two people close to the negotiations.
The White House believes that such agreements could show Moscow the seriousness of the USʼs intentions to restore relations with Russia. Washington also hopes to create an additional incentive for the Russian elite to pressure Putin to end the war.
It is not yet known what kind of deals Russia might be offered. Putinʼs foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said after meeting with Trump representatives on September 5 that they had discussed in detail "economic issues" and possible large mutually beneficial Russian-American projects.
This changes Trumpʼs previous position. Last year, before meeting Putin in Alaska, he declared that the US would not make business deals with Russia "until we resolve the war".
Meanwhile, the US Congress this week approved a new sanctions bill targeting Russiaʼs energy sector. It would allow the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy Russian oil and gas, as well as sanctions on Russian officials, businessmen and financial institutions. Trump said he would sign the bill.
According to the NYT, Trumpʼs change of approach came after talks to end the war reached a deadlock. Russia is demanding that Ukraine give up its territories in the Donetsk region, but Kyiv is not agreeing to this.
American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin in Moscow this month, and then with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. In particular, Kushner stated after the talks that the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is still not completed, because Ukraine does not want to “step back to the line” outlined by Putin.
Therefore, the Americans are trying to find a “creative solution” that will help conclude the agreement.
Ukrainian officials say trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia could resume as early as October. Possible topics include a limited cessation of strikes on energy and shipping in the Black Sea.
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