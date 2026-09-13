Kushner said that the main obstacle to a peace agreement is Ukraineʼs unwillingness to give in to Russiaʼs territorial demands

The US Presidentʼs special representative Jared Kushner said that the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is still not complete, because Ukraine does not want to "step back to the line" outlined by Putin.

He said this at the YES forum in Kyiv.

According to Kushner, the US has already prepared the main part of the agreement, but the territories remain the most difficult issue in the negotiations, because the positions of Ukraine and Russia on them still differ significantly.

Therefore, the Americans are trying to find a "creative solution" that will help conclude an agreement. According to Kushner, the US hopes to discuss next steps with all parties in the coming weeks.

"Putin has outlined his line of what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine wanted to move to that line, we would already have the rest of the deal. But Ukraine doesnʼt want to do that right now," Kushner said.

He added that the visits to Kyiv and Moscow on September 5-6 were “very successful”. He said that the US now understands what the next steps should be to end the war and hopes for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US.

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov said that this meeting could take place in October. And the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohammed Al Nahyan suggested holding it in the UAE.

When asked whether he considered Putin open to real negotiations, Kushner did not give a direct answer, he only said that this would become clear based on the results of further work.