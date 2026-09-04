Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday and will also go to Moscow again. During their visit, Ukraine will not attack Russia. It expects the same from the Russians

The US President Donald Trumpʼs representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday. They will also return to Moscow.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not launch strikes on Russia during the visit of Trump representatives for their safety. Russia should also stop strikes for the time being.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. President Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. But the trip was postponed again due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.

On August 31, Zelensky said that he had spoken by phone with representatives of the US president. They agreed to set a date for their visit to Ukraine, as this, according to Zelensky, would be "very useful for working out solutions for peace".