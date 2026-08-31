Zelensky: Ukraine and the US agree on the date of the visit of Trump representatives to Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with representatives of the US President — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — and agreed to determine the date of their visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about this on social media.

He called the conversation “good, detailed, and constructive”. The president briefed Donald Trump’s representatives on the situation on the battlefield and Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, and noted that dialogue between the US and Ukrainian negotiating teams is ongoing.

According to Zelensky, a visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv "would be very useful for developing solutions for peace".

"The teams will be in touch to work out the agenda and determine the most convenient schedule for further communication," Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, CNBC and Fox Business journalists write that today, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant met with his Russian counterpart Anton Siluanov to discuss President Donald Trumpʼs peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and economic cooperation between the two countries.