Zelensky: Ukraine and the US agree on the date of the visit of Trump representatives to Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with representatives of the US President — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — and agreed to determine the date of their visit to Ukraine.
Zelensky wrote about this on social media.
He called the conversation “good, detailed, and constructive”. The president briefed Donald Trump’s representatives on the situation on the battlefield and Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, and noted that dialogue between the US and Ukrainian negotiating teams is ongoing.
According to Zelensky, a visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv "would be very useful for developing solutions for peace".
"The teams will be in touch to work out the agenda and determine the most convenient schedule for further communication," Zelensky added.
Meanwhile, CNBC and Fox Business journalists write that today, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant met with his Russian counterpart Anton Siluanov to discuss President Donald Trumpʼs peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and economic cooperation between the two countries.
- Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.
- Kyiv Independent, citing its own sources, wrote that Witkoff and Kushner are in no hurry to go to Kyiv because Washington fears that new negotiations will not yield results.
- At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. But the trip was postponed again due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.
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