“Under shelling almost every day”: Angelina Jolie spoke about her trip to Kharkiv in late August

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who visited several cities in Ukraine in late August, spoke about her visit to Kharkiv. She added that the city is "under shelling almost every day", which is why some schools are operating in metro stations.

She wrote about this on her Instagram page.

According to her, they visited an underground training club in North Saltivka. Jolie also visited the “Aza Nizi Maza” art studio, which has been underground since 2022 due to Russian shelling.

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She spoke with women who are raising children alone and waiting for their husbands to return from Russian captivity.

Jolie also paid tribute to Oleksiy Yukov, the founder of the “Springboard group”, which was involved in the search, identification, and return of the bodies of fallen soldiers. He died at the front in August.

Jolieʼs visit to Ukraine was reported on social media in late August. On August 30, she was spotted in Ternopil — the “Stary Mlyn” restaurant published a surveillance video showing a woman who looked like Jolie.

On the same day, local news sources in Kremenchuk published a photo of a woman in a coat and dark glasses, claiming to have seen the celebrity in one of the cityʼs shopping centers. On September 1, a resident of Poltava showed a video of Jolie sitting in a local establishment.

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