Angelina Jolie has come to Ukraine for the third time. The actress was spotted in several cities

For the third day now, social media has been posting footage of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in various cities in Ukraine.

In particular, on August 30, she was spotted in Ternopil — the local restaurant "Stary Mlyn" published a surveillance video that captured a woman who looked like Jolie.

"At the ʼStary Mlynʼ, Angelina Jolie tasted dishes that have the true taste of Ukraine: traditions, generosity, and love for its cuisine," the institution said in a statement on social media.

On the same day, local news sources in Kremenchuk published a photo of a woman in a coat and dark glasses, claiming to have seen the celebrity in one of the cityʼs shopping centers. Kharkiv media reported that the actress was walking in the Kholodna Hora district.

Additionally, on September 1, Poltava resident Yana Nikitchenko posted a video of Jolie sitting at a local establishment. Judging by the tag in the video post, the actress had breakfast at the Premier “Hotel Palazzo” yesterday, August 31.

Скриншот із відео на сторінці yana_nik4_ в Instagram

Jolie herself has not yet announced her visit. But if the information is confirmed, it will be her third trip to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In April 2022, Jolie, on her own initiative, visited Lviv. There, she visited children who suffered from a missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk and a boarding school. And in November 2025, the actress visited Kherson and received a set of national symbols from Ukrainian border guards.