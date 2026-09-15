An unidentified drone was found a kilometer from Wunstorf airbase in Germany. Law enforcement is investigating

In Germany, law enforcement officers are searching for the wreckage of a drone that was previously discovered a kilometer from Wunstorf Air Base.

Bild and NDR write about this.

The wreckage of the drone was found east of Lake Steinhude, near Hanover. Investigators are now searching for other pieces of the UAV. Only then will they be able to determine who it belonged to.

Wunstorf Air Base is a strategic military airfield of the German Air Force and the main transport hub of the Bundeswehr.

This incident occurred after a drone with explosives and a detonator was found near a Ukrainian An-124 Ruslan aircraft at Leipzig Airport on the night of August 4. It was later revealed that the drone had crashed into the aircraft but had not detonated. The explosives had fallen off on impact, and the drone was accidentally discovered only four hours later.

After that, on September 1, Germany officially blamed Russia for the incident. As a result, Berlin terminated the contract with the Russian House, tightened controls over Russians entering the country, and closed the Russian Consulate General in Bonn.

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