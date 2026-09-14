Media wrote that Hetmantsev was being considered for the position of Prosecutor General. He responded

Ukrainska Pravda (UP) wrote, citing sources, that Danylo Hetmantsev — an MP from the "Servant of the People" party and head of the Radaʼs Finance Committee — is being considered for the position of Prosecutor General instead of Ruslan Kravchenko. Hetmantsev replied that he is not going to take this position yet.

The MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak also stated that Hetmantsevʼs candidacy is being considered.

At the same time, other UP sources reported that they have not yet decided on a candidate for the position of Prosecutor General.

Hetmantsev himself writes that he has no such plans yet, but adds: "If someone from OP continues to promote their candidate as persistently, I promise to think about it."

Meanwhile, Anastasia Radina — the MP from the “Servant of the People” party and head of the Radaʼs anti-corruption committee — said that she had initiated an appeal to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada with a request to urgently consider the draft law on the competitive appointment of the Prosecutor General.

What preceded

Ruslan Kravchenko has held the position of Prosecutor General since June 2025. He resigned on September 7, shortly after NABU and SAPO published the “Carthage” investigation into the "covering up" of a network of fraudulent call centers for money, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

On September 14, Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint against the NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos for forging documents and published an investigation in which Kryvonos is accused of illegally registering paternity of someone elseʼs child in order to obtain amnesty in the case of bribing students. A person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko was also charged with influencing judges of HACC, bribery, and facilitating mobilization evasion.

The Verkhovna Rada still has to vote on Kravchenkoʼs resignation — this issue will be considered on September 16.

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