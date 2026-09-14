Trump: Ukraine may receive license to produce “less advanced” Patriot missiles

Ukraine may receive a license to produce "less modern" missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated by President Donald Trump.

On board the plane, reporters asked Trump if President Volodymyr Zelensky would be able to obtain a license from the United States, to which Trump replied: "A less modern version."

On the eve, Zelensky stated that he and Trump had "politically" resolved the issue of producing Patriot missiles in Ukraine. Later, the American president stated that he had not yet agreed to the transfer of technology, because the countries to which such technologies are transferred "may one day turn them against you".

On September 12, Zelensky said that Russia produces 140 ballistic missiles per month, so Ukraine needs 100-120 Patriot missiles per month in the winter. At the same time, NATO standards require 280 interceptors per month.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of missiles to counter ballistic attacks. Zelensky said that this year, due to the US war against Iran in the Middle East, the country received three times fewer missiles from partners to defend against ballistic missiles than in 2025.

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