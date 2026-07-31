Trump has not yet decided whether to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles

The US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptor missiles.

Trump said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to Trump, Washington is currently only considering the possibility of transferring the corresponding license to Ukraine.

“The Patriot is a very powerful weapon, and we have to be very careful about who we allow to produce it,” the US president said.

In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, the US president announced that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he and Trump also discussed the license at a meeting on July 28.

At the same time, in an interview with the FT, Trump also said that his special representative Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Ukraine in the coming days. The politicians will come to Kyiv for the first time as part of the US administrationʼs efforts to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

The Patriot interceptor missiles are manufactured by American defense companies “Lockheed Martin” and RTX. Therefore, launching their production in Ukraine will require the transfer of American technology and licenses.

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