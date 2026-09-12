Zelensky: Ukraine needs 100-120 Patriot missiles every month in winter

Russia produces 140 ballistic missiles per month, so Ukraine needs 100-120 Patriot missiles every month in the winter.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, according to NATO standards, 280 interceptors are needed to shoot down 140 ballistic missiles. But it is difficult to obtain such a number of missiles for Patriot, Zelensky said.

However, Kyiv is considering the possibility that the US will provide missiles from its stockpile. Ukraine is also negotiating missiles with Middle Eastern countries. In addition, Kyiv expects a possible aid package from European partners.

In early September, Ukraine asked the EU to allow it to use the loan to purchase American Patriot interceptor missiles, as the rules of the mechanism provide for priority for European and Ukrainian defense products. A separate exception was needed for the purchase of American components.

Already on September 8, the member states of the European Union agreed on an exception for Ukraine, which will allow it to purchase interceptor missiles for Patriot systems using a European loan.

And on September 11, the EU approved €6.1 billion for Ukraine for air defense, drones, and missiles under the Ukraine Support Loan. Ukraine may also purchase American PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.