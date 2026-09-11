EU approves €6.1 billion for Ukraine for air defense, drones and missiles. Decision will allow purchase of Patriot missiles

The European Commission has approved €6.1 billion for Ukraine for air defense, drones and missiles under the Ukraine Support Loan. The decision also allows Ukraine to purchase US PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius at a briefing in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

According to him, the package provides for five exceptions to the standard terms of the program. Three of them concern Ukrainian drones and components whose price exceeds the established limits. Another two concern American equipment, in particular PAC-3 missiles. Ukraine will also be able to purchase them through the NATO PURL mechanism.

According to Kubilius, the European Commission is currently processing an application for the payment of €4.7 billion, which will come after the €8.3 billion already paid.

Before allocating funds, the EC checks contracts to ensure their compliance with the terms of the Ukraine Support Loan and the procurement conditions agreed with the Member States.

On September 1, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that there is currently a $27 billion deficit in the defense budget, which Ukraine is asking partners to cover with emergency funding.

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