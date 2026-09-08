EU allowed Ukraine to buy Patriot missiles with $90 billion loan

European Union member states have agreed on an exception for Ukraine, which will allow it to purchase interceptor missiles for Patriot systems using a European loan.

This is stated in a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I welcome the agreement of member states on an exemption for Ukraine for the purchase of critical goods for Patriot air defense systems," von der Leyen said.

According to her, the next tranche of €3.2 billion will allow Ukraine to better protect its airspace from Russian attacks. These funds will be received as part of the Ukraine Support Loan.

The President of the European Commission noted that this complements the €8.4 billion that the EU has already allocated to Ukraine under this credit mechanism, in particular for air defense.

In early September, Ukraine asked the EU to allow it to use the loan to purchase American interceptors for Patriot, as the mechanismʼs rules provide for priority for European and Ukrainian defense products. A separate exception was needed for the purchase of American components.

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