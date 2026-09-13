It reached Tatarstan. The Defense Forces attacked another major Russian refinery — the second overnight

On the night of September 13, Ukrainian troops attacked the Taneco oil refinery in Tatarstan. One of the tanks caught fire.

This was reported by the General Staff and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Taneco is one of the largest and most modern oil refineries in Russia. Its design capacity exceeds 16 million tons of oil per year.

The enterprise produces diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, gasoline, liquefied gases and petroleum coke, in particular for the needs of the Russian army.

The plant is located more than 1 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian troops last attacked it on August 20.

That same night, Ukrainian forces attacked another Russian refinery “Slavyansk-EKO” in Krasnodar Krai. The companyʼs key oil processing unit and tank farm were hit.

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