On the night of September 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the “Slavyansk-EKO” oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, approximately 300 kilometers from the front line.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

A key oil processing facility and the companyʼs tank farm were hit. After the attack, a fire broke out there — thick smoke could be seen for dozens of kilometers.

This plant is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia and processes over 4 million tons of raw materials annually. The last time it was flown over was at the end of June this year.

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