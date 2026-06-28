Ukraine strikes Yaroslavl oil refinery and “Slovyansky” refinery in Russia

On the night of June 28, Ukraine struck two oil refineries in Russia in the Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

We are talking about the “Slovyansky” Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory (approximately 300 km from the front line), as well as the Yaroslavl Refinery, which is 700 km from our border and is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

The previous morning, the governor of Russiaʼs Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev stated that, in addition to the fire at the refinery, an attack on the city of Slovyansk-on-Kuban damaged a power line and a gas pipe, as well as several nearby houses.

The Governor of the Yaroslavl region Mikhail Yevraev reported that due to the attack, the road to Moscow in the direction of exit from Yaroslavl was blocked.

Ukrainian Flamingo missiles struck the “Titan-Barricade” plant in Volgograd on the night of June 27. This enterprise is the only manufacturer of launchers for the “Iskander-M” missile system.

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