Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles hit the Titan-Barricades plant in Volgograd

Ukrainian “Flamingoʼ missiles struck the Titan-Barricade plant in Volgograd on the night of June 27. This enterprise is the only manufacturer of launchers for the “Iskander-M” missile system.

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Sternenko.

The enterprise also produces: launchers for the strategic missile systems "Yars" and "Topol-M", artillery pieces and barrels for the self-propelled guns "Msta-S".

According to preliminary OSINT analysis, shop No. 2, the production building of shop No. 38, and a shop of unknown purpose were under attack. They also added that five missiles were launched at the plant, three of which hit.

This plant is on the sanctions list of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ukraine, Japan, and Australia.

Yesterday, SBU attacked two Russian ships, a ferry, and air defense systems in Crimea.

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