A system that will warn of a drone attack is being tested at a gas station

A system is being tested at a gas station that will warn of approaching Russian drones.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The mechanism will determine the direction of movement of drones so that operators can respond to threats in advance. Other businesses will be connected later.

Recently, the Russians have been hitting Ukrainian gas stations more often. In particular, on September 11, Russian drones attacked gas stations in the Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts of Kyiv. The fires have already been extinguished. Two people died, there are injuries.

The day before, four people were injured in a Russian attack on a gas station in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. A car caught fire at the scene of the attack, and a public transport stop was damaged.

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