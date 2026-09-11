Russia attacks Ukraine again with drones. There are deaths in Kyiv and injuries in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson

Russia has again attacked Ukraine with drones. Two people are reported dead in Kyiv and injured in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Babel collected information about the shelling.

Two people were killed in a morning attack by Russian drones on Kyiv. Eight more were injured, including a rescuer, the State Emergency Service and Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

Russian drones attacked gas stations in the Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts of Kyiv. The fires have already been extinguished.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A woman was injured in Kherson after being hit by a Russian FPV drone. The drone hit a high-rise building, after which a fire broke out in one of the apartments.

Rescuers extinguished the fire, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital. In another district of Kherson, a car caught fire at night after being hit by an FPV drone, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 32-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were injured in a massive drone attack. They are receiving medical care.

The roof of a nine-story residential building in the city was damaged. A fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished, the Regional Military Administration said.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the night of September 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with a "Banderols" from the Belgorod region and 161 attack UAVs. Air defense neutralized 138 UAVs. Drones were hit in 19 places, debris fell in three more.

Yesterday, September 10, Russia already attacked a gas station in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. Four people were injured, a car caught fire at the scene of the attack, and a public transport stop was damaged.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.