News

Russia attacks Ukraine again with drones. There are deaths in Kyiv and injuries in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Russia has again attacked Ukraine with drones. Two people are reported dead in Kyiv and injured in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Babel collected information about the shelling.

Two people were killed in a morning attack by Russian drones on Kyiv. Eight more were injured, including a rescuer, the State Emergency Service and Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

Russian drones attacked gas stations in the Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts of Kyiv. The fires have already been extinguished.

1 2

A woman was injured in Kherson after being hit by a Russian FPV drone. The drone hit a high-rise building, after which a fire broke out in one of the apartments.

Rescuers extinguished the fire, and the injured woman was taken to the hospital. In another district of Kherson, a car caught fire at night after being hit by an FPV drone, the State Emergency Service reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 32-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were injured in a massive drone attack. They are receiving medical care.

The roof of a nine-story residential building in the city was damaged. A fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished, the Regional Military Administration said.

1 2

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.