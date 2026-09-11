Russia attacked Ukraine with “Banderols” and 161 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of September 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with a "Banderols" from the Belgorod region and 161 attack UAVs.

The Air Force reports this.

Drones of the “Shahed” and “Gerbera” types, as well as “Parody” simulator drones, flew from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 138 UAVs. The drones were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in three more.

Seven people were injured in a Russian night strike in Kyiv. A 9-story apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged. The facade of the building from the first to the fifth floor and an apartment on the second floor were on fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

The Russian army also attacked Dnipro, as well as Nikopol and Kamyanske areas with drones and artillery. Two men were wounded, the Regional Military Administration reported.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.