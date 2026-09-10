Four people were injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Kyiv. What is known about attacks in other cities

Four people were injured in a Russian attack on a gas station in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. The consequences of the attacks in the Kyiv region and in Dnipro are also known.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

A car caught fire at the scene of the impact, a public transport stop was damaged. Diesel generators and an 8-story non-residential building also caught fire.

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In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and two others were injured in a morning attack. There is damage in Bucha, Fastiv, and Obukhiv areas.

In the Bucha area, private houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in an open area. In the Fastiv area, debris damaged a veterinary clinic building and a private house. A woman received a shrapnel wound.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another was injured in the attack in the Obukhiv area. A fire broke out in one of the warehouses.

Russia also attacked Dnipro. Two people were killed, two more were injured. A food processing plant was damaged.

On the night of September 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” UAVs and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defense neutralized 128 drones.

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